Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives $77.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Voya Financial stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.13. 38,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,412. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.59.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

In related news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,434. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Voya Financial by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,683,000 after buying an additional 220,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

