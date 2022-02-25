Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,300 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Marten Transport worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRTN. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 49,528.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,355 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,129,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,938,000 after purchasing an additional 509,222 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport during the third quarter worth about $6,777,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 20.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,872,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,385,000 after purchasing an additional 311,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.73 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $18.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $174,908.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,626 shares of company stock valued at $343,770. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

