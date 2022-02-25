Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $50,841,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at $14,247,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 942,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,758,000 after buying an additional 335,539 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $15,041,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at $5,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Shares of ANF opened at $38.43 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

