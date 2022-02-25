Voya Investment Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cannae by 89.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 3,249.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $26.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $42.35. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.40 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cannae in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

