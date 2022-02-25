Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 4.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 9.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 1.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BILI. Morgan Stanley lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.54.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $32.13 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $147.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

