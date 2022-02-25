VP (LON:VP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $973.75

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 973.75 ($13.24) and traded as low as GBX 918.80 ($12.50). VP shares last traded at GBX 918.80 ($12.50), with a volume of 866 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt increased their target price on VP from GBX 950 ($12.92) to GBX 1,050 ($14.28) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,310 ($17.82) price objective on shares of VP in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £359.58 million and a PE ratio of 21.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 943.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 973.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. VP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

