vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $67.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of -1.75.

In other vTv Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman sold 87,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 68.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 21,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.