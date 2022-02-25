WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives $32.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WKME shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in WalkMe by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in WalkMe by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in WalkMe by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WKME stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $53.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WalkMe will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WalkMe Company Profile (Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.