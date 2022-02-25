WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Stock Price Up 6.2%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.72. Approximately 12,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 217,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

WKME has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WalkMe from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.46.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). WalkMe had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 189.88%. The business had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

