Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Shares of Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WAR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 116411 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.08 million and a P/E ratio of -4.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.
About Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR)
Further Reading
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.