Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,110.25

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,110.25 ($15.10) and traded as low as GBX 865 ($11.76). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 875 ($11.90), with a volume of 5,172 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 980.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,108.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £187.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90.
Water Intelligence Company Profile (LON:WATR)
