Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,110.25

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,110.25 ($15.10) and traded as low as GBX 865 ($11.76). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 875 ($11.90), with a volume of 5,172 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 980.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,108.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £187.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90.

Water Intelligence Company Profile (LON:WATR)

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

