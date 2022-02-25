Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $123.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $156.00 to $123.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.78.

W stock opened at $131.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 167.95 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $355.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $10,430,245.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total transaction of $127,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,013 shares of company stock valued at $23,753,315 in the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Wayfair by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,692 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,258,000 after acquiring an additional 867,799 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,126,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its stake in Wayfair by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,220,000 after acquiring an additional 773,999 shares during the period. Finally, Wishbone Management LP raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,634,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

