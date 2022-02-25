Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $135.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $156.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.60.

Get Wayfair alerts:

W stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.17. The stock had a trading volume of 99,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,929. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $355.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.32 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.91.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $10,413,118.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $292,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,013 shares of company stock worth $23,753,315. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Wayfair by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,037,000 after acquiring an additional 262,240 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,258,000 after acquiring an additional 867,799 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,580,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,241,000 after acquiring an additional 289,798 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,220,000 after acquiring an additional 773,999 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,413,000 after buying an additional 179,344 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair (Get Rating)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.