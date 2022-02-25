Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $256.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $313.00 to $256.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 101.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Shares of W stock opened at $127.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.91. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $355.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.91 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $10,413,118.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $292,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,013 shares of company stock worth $23,753,315. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

