WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 5,859 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 57,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Medtronic by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 30,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 42,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 7,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.69. 146,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,071,648. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.21 and its 200-day moving average is $116.67. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

