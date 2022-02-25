WealthPLAN Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $343.69. 2,405,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,865,961. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $369.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

