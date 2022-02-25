WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 2.0% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $29,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 63,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,674. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $104.59 and a 52-week high of $112.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.52.

