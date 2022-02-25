WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,104 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,246 shares during the period. Cullen/Frost Bankers accounts for about 1.1% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $16,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CFR traded up $2.85 on Friday, reaching $137.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.59. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

CFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

