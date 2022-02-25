Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 6,620 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearshares LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $64.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.48.

