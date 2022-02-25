Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 67 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,156.68.

NYSE SHOP opened at $663.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,033.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1,326.78. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $585.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.