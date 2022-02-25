Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 845 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.56 and its 200 day moving average is $56.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

