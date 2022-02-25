Wealthsource Partners LLC Increases Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,232.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 434,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after acquiring an additional 402,039 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 636,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,757,000 after acquiring an additional 284,267 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 81.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 498,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after acquiring an additional 223,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 505,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,362,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter.

GDXJ stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $55.79.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

