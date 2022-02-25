Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in FOX by 367.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in FOX by 243.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in FOX by 3.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

FOXA stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.09. Fox Co. has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $44.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

