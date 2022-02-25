Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 2,128 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 847,696 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $52,311,320.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 18,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,401,696 shares of company stock valued at $86,041,320 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.08.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

