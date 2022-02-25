Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $28.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93. Weatherford International has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $35.58.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.63). On average, analysts predict that Weatherford International will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. FMR LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at about $36,107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at about $696,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

