WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lessened its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,807 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of WEC Energy Group worth $44,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at $752,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.95%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

