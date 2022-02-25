Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,186,820 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,035 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.14% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $61,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 15.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 622,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

BK stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

