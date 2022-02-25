Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 335,431 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,867,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335,431 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.95% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $67,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 1.34. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

