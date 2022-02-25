Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0751 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN ERH traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.93. 31,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,040. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $15.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating ) by 235.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.