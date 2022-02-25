Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0751 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
NYSEAMERICAN ERH traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.93. 31,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,040. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $15.23.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
