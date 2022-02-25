Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $551.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) will report $551.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $565.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $535.90 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $337.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

NYSE WAL opened at $90.20 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $84.71 and a 1-year high of $124.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

In related news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

