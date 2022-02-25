Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

WCP traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$9.28. 3,569,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,161. The stock has a market cap of C$5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 2.69. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.69 and a twelve month high of C$9.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$137,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,533,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,355,406.60. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong bought 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,134,955.20. Insiders bought a total of 67,640 shares of company stock valued at $500,982 in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Monday, February 14th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.81.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

