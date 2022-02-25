Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Whitehaven Coal’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

