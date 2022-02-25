Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Whitehaven Coal’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Whitehaven Coal Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Whitehaven Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitehaven Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.