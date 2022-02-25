Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.63, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 2.50. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $79.97.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 351,395 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 78,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,745,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $177,590,000 after acquiring an additional 49,140 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,742 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 11.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

About Whiting Petroleum (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.