WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Price Target Raised to $29.00

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 68.70% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on WOW. Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.
NYSE:WOW traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,323. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88.
In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $1,527,820. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
