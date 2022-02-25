WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Price Target Raised to $29.00

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 68.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WOW. Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

NYSE:WOW traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,323. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $1,527,820. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

