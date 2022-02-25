Wing (WING) Price Reaches $21.43 on Major Exchanges

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wing has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00041942 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.41 or 0.06878751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,311.97 or 0.99843563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00043769 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00047922 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

