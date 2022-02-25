Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $425.07 Million

Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) will announce $425.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $430.00 million and the lowest is $416.10 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $448.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.88.

NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.99. 474,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,128. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $65.66 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,289,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,080,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

