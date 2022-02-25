Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WIX. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 70.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5,261.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 17.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

WIX opened at $88.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.47. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $77.64 and a 52-week high of $361.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.98. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WIX. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.05.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

