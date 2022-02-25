Workiva (NYSE:WK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Workiva’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

Get Workiva alerts:

Shares of WK opened at $99.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -158.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.02. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.