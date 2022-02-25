WPP (LON:WPP) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,400 ($19.04) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WPP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,450 ($19.72) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($21.08) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.71) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on WPP from GBX 980 ($13.33) to GBX 1,030 ($14.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,308.67 ($17.80).

Get WPP alerts:

WPP stock opened at GBX 1,067 ($14.51) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,160.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,069.61. WPP has a 52 week low of GBX 846.20 ($11.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.