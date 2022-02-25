WPP’s (WPP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,450 ($19.72) price objective on WPP in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,225 ($16.66) to GBX 1,475 ($20.06) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,360 ($18.50) to GBX 1,340 ($18.22) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on WPP from GBX 980 ($13.33) to GBX 1,030 ($14.01) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,306.44 ($17.77).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 1,074 ($14.61) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,160.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,069.61. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 846.20 ($11.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.75).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 18.70 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $12.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. WPP’s payout ratio is presently 0.59%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

