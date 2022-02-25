Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of XIACF opened at $1.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. Xiaomi has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.
About Xiaomi (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xiaomi (XIACF)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Xiaomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiaomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.