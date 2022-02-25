Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of XIACF opened at $1.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. Xiaomi has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

Xiaomi Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of smartphone, hardware and software products. Its business covers power bank, audio, camera and lifestyle. Xiaomi doing business through three business segments-Hardware, E-commerce & New Retail and Internet services. Its products include power bank pro, headphones, in-ear headphones pro, bluetooth headset basic with dock, bluetooth speaker, sphere camera, home security camera, action camera, robot builder, electric scooter, bedside lamp, and body composition scale.

