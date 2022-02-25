Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share.

NASDAQ XPER traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $16.21. 1,543,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,083. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.82.

XPER has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other Xperi news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPER. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

