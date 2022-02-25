XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Stock Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,206,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,785 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.09% of XpresSpa Group worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XSPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in XpresSpa Group by 69.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 52,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruce Bernstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Weinstein sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $70,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XSPA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ XSPA opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. XpresSpa Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.29.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

