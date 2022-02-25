Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 323,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 187,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBEF opened at $36.75 on Friday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $40.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.