Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.29% of Xylem worth $64,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Xylem by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,395,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,952,000 after buying an additional 87,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,465,000 after acquiring an additional 109,802 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Xylem by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,302,000 after purchasing an additional 116,555 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Xylem by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,155,000 after purchasing an additional 400,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Xylem by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,181,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,675,000 after purchasing an additional 160,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $87.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $84.74 and a one year high of $138.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.69.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

