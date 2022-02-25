YOYOW (YOYOW) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $208,304.00

YOYOW (CURRENCY:YOYOW) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 25th. YOYOW has a market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $208,304.00 worth of YOYOW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOYOW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YOYOW has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00035243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00108874 BTC.

YOYOW Coin Profile

YOYOW is a coin. Its launch date was August 26th, 2017. YOYOW’s total supply is 1,059,397,289 coins and its circulating supply is 511,597,819 coins. YOYOW’s official Twitter account is @InfoYoyow and its Facebook page is accessible here . YOYOW’s official website is yoyow.org

According to CryptoCompare, “YOYOW is a Graphene based DAC for User Generated Content(UGC), focusing on the Chinese market at the first stage. The YOYOW coin is an asset issued on the BTS blockchain. “

YOYOW Coin Trading

