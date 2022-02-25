Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.26 Million

Brokerages predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) will announce $8.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $5.29 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $5.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $27.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.20 million to $28.91 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $58.80 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $99.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier acquired 112,665 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $799,921.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 96.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALPN opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

