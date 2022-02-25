Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) to post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CohBar will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CohBar.

CWBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CohBar in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWBR. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in CohBar by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 118,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37,858 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CohBar during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CohBar during the third quarter valued at $86,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CohBar by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 40,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CohBar by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 59,732 shares in the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBR traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.27. 15,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,823. The company has a market cap of $22.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.42. CohBar has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70.

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

