Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.41). Lannett reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,250%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $86.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE:LCI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.79. 442,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,263. Lannett has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Crew acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 158,400 shares of company stock worth $209,109. 14.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

