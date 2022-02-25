Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) will report $6.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.15 billion. Lennar reported sales of $5.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $32.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.55 billion to $33.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $34.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.88 billion to $35.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lennar.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share.

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.53.

LEN stock traded up $5.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,825,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,557. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lennar has a 12-month low of $77.86 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennar (LEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.